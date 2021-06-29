Brokerages Set PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Target Price at $6.13

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYS. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of PaySign stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 234,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $165.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.57.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of PaySign by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.