Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Hiscox stock remained flat at $$11.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

