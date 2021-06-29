Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce sales of $260.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.00 million and the highest is $271.60 million. Copa reported sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,695.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.18. 232,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,788. Copa has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

