ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $846.42 Million

Analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report $846.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $804.99 million and the highest is $867.40 million. ICON Public posted sales of $620.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $214.04. 1,587,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.81. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $160.80 and a 52 week high of $234.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.