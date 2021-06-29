Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MONRF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MONRF remained flat at $$71.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 658. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.35. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

