Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MONRF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRF remained flat at $$71.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 658. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.35. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.