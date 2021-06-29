Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Announces $0.10 Annual Dividend

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.
CVG traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 475. The stock has a market capitalization of C$990.82 million and a PE ratio of 9.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.86. Clairvest Group has a twelve month low of C$44.96 and a twelve month high of C$68.59.
