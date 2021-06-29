Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Hits $502.27 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $502.27 million and $3.02 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00007581 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00346213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00132932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00189003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,437,167 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

