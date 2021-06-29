CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

GIB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.89. 93,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.10.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

