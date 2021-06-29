Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFCZF shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

IFCZF traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.14. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $95.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.25.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

