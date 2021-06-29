Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFCZF shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

IFCZF traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.14. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $95.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.25.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

