First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,754. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Hood bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219 in the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.