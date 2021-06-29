Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.38

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.38 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 928510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.