Theta Fuel Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $120.35 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00032760 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00239737 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00035385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,058.97 or 0.02932134 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

