Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enerplus by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enerplus by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 355,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 1,316,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,565. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.