TitanSwap Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00010688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $206.14 million and $2.29 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

