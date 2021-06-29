$847.80 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $847.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.23 million and the highest is $855.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $834.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 327,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.08. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

