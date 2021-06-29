RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

