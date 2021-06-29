Diamond (DMD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,471.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00006116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.97 million and $17,471.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001527 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00109508 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,609,083 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.