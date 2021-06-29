SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Up 17.5% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00010953 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.41 million and $187,901.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 637,461 coins and its circulating supply is 610,319 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

