Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

VCNS stock traded up 0.06 on Tuesday, hitting 28.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,858. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 12-month low of 26.56 and a 12-month high of 28.89.

