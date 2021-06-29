Nexus Trading Up 21% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $39.67 million and $637,413.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,916,565 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

