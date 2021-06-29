Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. 144,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

