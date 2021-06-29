James L. L. Tullis Sells 10,858 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 77,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,737. The company has a market cap of $253.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 62.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Exagen by 30.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Exagen by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,271 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $6,551,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

