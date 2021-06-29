Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Stephen S. Pang Sells 7,500 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,388.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HYLN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 2,903,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,620,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $4,944,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $34,222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

