Insider Selling: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Sells 3,479 Shares of Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $94,824.73.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 79,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.92. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.