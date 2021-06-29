Insider Selling: Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Insider Sells 2,815 Shares of Stock

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) insider Christopher Francia sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $15,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of KBNT stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 361,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,867. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52. Kubient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $16.26.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kubient by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.
Kubient Company Profile
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.
