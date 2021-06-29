Insider Selling: Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Insider Sells 2,815 Shares of Stock

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) insider Christopher Francia sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $15,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KBNT stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 361,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,867. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52. Kubient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kubient by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

