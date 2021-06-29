Shadows Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $479,631.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038644 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars.

