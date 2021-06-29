Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:SCF traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 309 ($4.04). The stock had a trading volume of 49,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,431. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309. The company has a market capitalization of £214.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.95. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.
About Schroder Income Growth Fund
