Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SCF traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 309 ($4.04). The stock had a trading volume of 49,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,431. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309. The company has a market capitalization of £214.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.95. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

