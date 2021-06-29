Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson Sells 6,478 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 644,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,328. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

