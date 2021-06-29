Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson Sells 6,478 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRUS stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 644,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,328. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
