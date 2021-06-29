Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $1,252,105.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $869,671.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25.

Shares of RVLV stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $72.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 496,665 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

