Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Adam J. Weiss Sells 6,000 Shares

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. 230,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,320. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

