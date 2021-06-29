BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $3,828,469.92 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $64.69. 728,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,093. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.91.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.