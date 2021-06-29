Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLCE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 238,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,184. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.