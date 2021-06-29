Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PLCE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 238,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,184. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.26.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
