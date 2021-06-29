$320.17 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report $320.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.22 million to $322.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $246.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.78. 777,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $84.10 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $880,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 20.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,829,000 after acquiring an additional 274,617 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

