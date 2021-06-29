Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. 109,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $667.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 832,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 445,470 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 56.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 515,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

