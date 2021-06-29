Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives $11.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

