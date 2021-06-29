IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Sells C$197,775.00 in Stock

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

Mark Richard Kinzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00.

Shares of IGM stock traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.02. The company had a trading volume of 287,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,750. IGM Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$28.88 and a 52-week high of C$45.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

