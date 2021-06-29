IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Sells C$197,775.00 in Stock

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.
Mark Richard Kinzel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00.
Shares of IGM stock traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.02. The company had a trading volume of 287,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,750. IGM Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$28.88 and a 52-week high of C$45.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
