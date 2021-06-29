Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

ERF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enerplus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

