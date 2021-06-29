Rio DeFi Price Reaches $0.11 (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.53 or 0.00672093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

