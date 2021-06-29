Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.69). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. 1,718,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.09.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

