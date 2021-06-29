$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.59. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $76.92. 5,196,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.29, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

