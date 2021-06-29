Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post sales of $486.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $495.00 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $460.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.70. 163,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,160. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.