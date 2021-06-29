Coin Artist 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $146.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. Coin Artist has a market cap of $704,019.04 and $146.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001796 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.23 or 0.00671001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00038940 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

