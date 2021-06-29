Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in BOK Financial by 95.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 90,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.35. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.