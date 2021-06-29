BiFi (BIFI) Market Cap Reaches $2.83 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $360,850.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00033020 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00242547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00035808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

