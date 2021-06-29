$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,233 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IART remained flat at $$68.52 during trading on Tuesday. 222,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,541. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

