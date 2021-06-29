Sun (New) (SUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.81 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $114.69 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001975 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00045456 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00155841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

