Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.21. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 173,513 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.08. 102,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

