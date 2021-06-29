RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post sales of $159.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.40 million and the lowest is $158.02 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $156.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $675.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.80 million to $696.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $745.60 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $811.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 68.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.90. 61,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.52.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

