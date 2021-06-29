Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE PMO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,413. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $14.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
See Also: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.