Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE PMO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,413. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $14.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.