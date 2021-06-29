MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.

MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend payment by 63.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $88.25. 327,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.